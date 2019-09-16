Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.38. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 650,505 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 103.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

