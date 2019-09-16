Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $11,804,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,625,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

