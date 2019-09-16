Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

