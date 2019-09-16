The Abyss Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Indodax and BitForex. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04591933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, YoBit, CoinBene, DDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, Indodax, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

