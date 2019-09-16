The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

