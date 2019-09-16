The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $37,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Western Union by 79.6% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 297.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

WU traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 213,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,508. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

