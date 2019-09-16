Thingschain Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $23,527.00 and approximately $18,669.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00139295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.70 or 1.00070857 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003639 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

