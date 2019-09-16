Thomas R. Day Sells 30,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HRL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 1,542,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

