ThornTree Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 415,831 Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 415,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Pinterest as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,126,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,883,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,096,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,912,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. 44,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,862. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pinterest

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

