Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $382,555.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00198773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

