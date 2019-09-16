Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $262,148.00 and $31.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000881 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 896,634,048 coins and its circulating supply is 851,623,128 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

