Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.57

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 216746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $813,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

