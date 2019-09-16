TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $15.28. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 8,743 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

