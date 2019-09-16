Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 586,301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 254,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,140. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.