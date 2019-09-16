Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after buying an additional 145,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 190,746 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,677. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.49.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

