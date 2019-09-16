Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

