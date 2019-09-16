Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.41 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,888 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after purchasing an additional 727,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 178.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 557,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 107.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 445,435 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares during the period.

NRG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $38.76. 854,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,950. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

