Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. 681,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,681. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.