Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,631 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 326.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,720. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

