Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $69.12. 32,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

