Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.14. Total posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in Total by 0.7% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Total by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Total by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Total by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

