Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Total System Services news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $1,766,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,147,996.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

