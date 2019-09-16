Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.67. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.02.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.