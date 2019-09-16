Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.82. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,728. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.