Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 103.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 910,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $48.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

