Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 20,222 Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) by 4,464.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

USD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $53.30.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

