Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 21,580 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 3,187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $36.64. 97,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,437. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $318,815.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.96.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

