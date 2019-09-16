Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

