Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.79. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

