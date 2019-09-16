Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

AWI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. 9,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.