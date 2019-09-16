TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 2.9%

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.49, approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,900% from the average daily volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.