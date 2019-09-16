Tremblant Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,621 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up about 1.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

