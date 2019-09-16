Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 636,550 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 5.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.34% of Twitter worth $91,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 265.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,693 shares of company stock worth $5,366,631. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.76. 5,631,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

