Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.10. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 113,508 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$74.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

