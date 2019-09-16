Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 161,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,958. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.