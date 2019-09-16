Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Plans — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.2% per year over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of TKC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,958. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. ValuEngine cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

