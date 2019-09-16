Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95,203 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 5.7% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Twitter worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 331.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after buying an additional 3,144,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 72.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,809,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after buying an additional 2,026,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after buying an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 44.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,661,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after buying an additional 1,437,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,631 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cfra raised shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

