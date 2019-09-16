Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,729 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 4.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $69,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average of $333.05. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.