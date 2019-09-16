Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86,395 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 10.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $167,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.95.

Adobe stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.05. 1,893,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.