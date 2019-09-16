Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Brenda A. Cline Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,804.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $258.44. 14,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,232. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $223.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $261.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 768,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429,720 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 555,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,924,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 552,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

