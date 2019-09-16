UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities raised shares of Spectris to an add rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

SXS opened at GBX 2,509 ($32.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,420.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,604.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 60.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

