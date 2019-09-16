Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $697.53

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $697.53 and traded as high as $747.00. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $743.50, with a volume of 1,513,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 788.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.18.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

