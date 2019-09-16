Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 3.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.07. 665,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

