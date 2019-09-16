Unify Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,531.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Unify has a market cap of $118,817.00 and $3,531.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00689864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

