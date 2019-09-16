United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. 7,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.99. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

