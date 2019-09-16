United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 24,242 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.