United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.59% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 196,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of IBMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

