United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.16. 731,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

