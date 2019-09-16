United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,830 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0334 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

