United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,774 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $938,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,416,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,148,000 after acquiring an additional 813,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 1,847,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,336. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

